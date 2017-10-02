Global fashion brand now offers maternity, newborn collections

While fast fashion has always been targeted for men, women, kids and babies, Japanese global retail brand Uniqlo takes a step ahead with the maternity and newborn collections it now offers in the Philippines.

The maternity collection features non-restrictive and functional pieces for moms to be. The newborn range on the other hand, expands the current baby lineup with 50 to 60cm bodysuits, bibs, and, sleepers.

Furthermore, both the maternity and newborn collections are tailor fit to meet the ever changing needs of expectant mothers and babies.

Maternity collection

Made to keep expectant mothers comfortable, each piece is designed to accommodate body size changes during pregnancy. As an added treat, all maternity items work well with other collections from the brand so moms to be can stay comfortable without sacrificing style.

Included in this collection are: maternity ultra stretch jeans, made with a cotton ribbed material to gently fit the stomach and a widened hem design to prevent leg compression; maternity leggings with double fabric layer that protects the stomach area from chills; and maternity leggings pants with a waist adjuster that provides additional comfort in the midriff region.

Newborn collection

The newborn collection pays special attention to safety, fabrics and design details for optimized comfort. Each piece is made with 100-percent pure cotton to help absorb perspiration and maintain a healthy body temperature. Special sleeve widths, snap buttons, color stitching, and other design elements help to ease frequent changes.

Included in this collection are: baby’s inner bodysuit 2P, a versatile, fuss-free wardrobe option to keep baby feeling cool and comfortable; baby’s sleeper that acts like a blanket; baby’s Bib 2P with two snap buttons on the shoulder to avoid skin contact and to enable size adjustment.

Also included as baby’s warm padded long sleeve one piece outfit, a light and warm fabric that swaddles baby; and baby’s one piece outfit designed to wrap infants cozily and protect them while playing.