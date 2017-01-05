Global fashion house releases rooster-inspired collection

It was classic east meets west as New York-based fashion house DKNY honors the arrival of Chinese’ Lunar New Year and its new zodiac through its latest connection.

DKNY Creative Directors Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne envision a collection of essentials that seamlessly blend with the Pre-Spring 2017 wardrobe with the 10th sign of the Chinese Zodiac, the rooster..

To express a streetwise sensibility, the designers created a hand-drawn rooster icon that abstractly spells out the letters DKNY. The confident and loyal animal appears printed, embossed, and embroidered across apparel and accessories executed in scarlet, black, and gold – as tradition would have it. The result is a graphic yet festive look.

Pre-Spring 2017 silhouettes and fabrications continue to evolve to form the collection tradition. Tradition meets modernity with flocked lace mini-dresses. Then, tailoring meets sport with embossed sweatshirts and paneled, patchwork column dresses. Pinstripe remains a core source of inspiration that the designers deconstruct.

Classic court trainers, in low and high-top styles, interpret brand codes like pinstripe in slick, high-shine materials like patent and nappa leather.

Accessories heighten the festive spirit. Playful, easy cross bodies define the new evening bag while mini backpacks provide a chic take on sport, color blocked and paneled in scarlet and black leather with streaks of gold. Wristlets, tech cases, and clutches offer the perfect finishing touches.

In the Philippines, DKNY is located at C1 Bonifacio High Street Central, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing and 158 Designer’s Boulevard in Alabang Town Center.