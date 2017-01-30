Global FC faces Brisbane Roar in ACL today

Filipino team Global FC continues its campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League as they face Brisbane Roar FC at the latter’s home stadium in Australia today.

Global FC won 2-0 over Tampines Rovers FC in the first preliminary round match at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium last January 24.

Filipino-Iranian star Misagh Bahadoran and newcomer Aad Azzawi scored a goal each to seal their team’s victory.

On the other hand, Brisbane is coming off a 2-1 win against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The winners of the preliminary round match between Global and Brisbane will face the Shanghai Shenhua of China on February 8.