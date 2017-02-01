Global FC succumbs to Brisbane in ACL prelims

Global FC simply had no answers to Brisbane Roar FC’s firepower and absorbed a 0-6 beating in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League at the Suncorp Stadium in Australia late Tuesday evening.

Brandon Borrello spearheaded the home team’s onslaught with a hat trick in the first half and the reigning United Football League (UFL) champions never recovered since then.

The 21-year-old winger found the back of the net in the 12th, 26th and 30th minute of the match to put the game away with an early 3-0 lead. Manuel Arana made it 4-0 for the Roar going to the break.

Borrello capped his dominating performance with another goal in the 80th minute to carve a lopsided win for the home squad.

Global FC made personnel changes in the second half and inserted fresh legs, hoping to find the right defensive combination but Brisbane again found the Filipino club team’s defense porous when Arana struck in the 65th minute to make it 5-nil.

Azkals mainstay Misagh Bahadoran tried to put some life on the offense of the UFL champs but was unsuccessful with his attempts.

The lopsided loss was hard to swallow for Global FC, which came from a scintillating 2-0 win over Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC last January 24 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Bahadoran and Ahmad Azzawi starred in that victory by delivering a goal each to give Global FC a rousing debut in the prestigious tournament.

With the loss, Global FC will be relegated in the group stage of the AFC Cup. The UFL champs will be playing in Group F along with Magwe FC of Myanmar and two more club teams from Malaysia and Cambodia.

Global FC will begin their campaign in the group stage against Magwe FC at its home turf on February 21.