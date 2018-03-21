Global Ferronickel bags supply contract

GLOBAL Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. has received a new order of 1.5 million wet metric tons of nickel ore, to be delivered to China’s Guangdong Century Tsingshan Nickel Industry Co. Ltd., at spot price for this year’s mining season.

The country’s largest nickel exporter, which has been supplying Guandong Century with medium grade saprolite ore since 2014, said unit Platinum Group Metals Corp. inked the supply contract.

Global Ferronickel signed last year an agreement with China, its biggest market for nickel and its partner in further developing the country’s nickel prospects, for the delivery of a total of 2 million wet metric tons of nickel ore.

China is the largest consumer of nickel in the world, accounting for around 50 percent of world consumption. Nickel ore is a key ingredient in the country’s production of stainless steel, coins, rechargeable batteries, and special alloys.

Global Ferronickel started operating the Cagdianao Mine Project from 2012. Comprising 4,376 hectares in Sitio Kinalablaban, Brgy. Cagdianao, in the Surigao del Norte town of Claver, the project’s mining operations run from April through October.

Through the Cagdianao Mine, Global Ferronickel posted an increase of more than tenfold in production over a five-year period. It shipped 5.9 million wet metric tons in 2012 from less than 500,000 wet metric tons in 2007.