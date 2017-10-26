Global Ferronickel nets P780M in first 9 mths

LISTED holding firm Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (FNI) is confident it will end the year strong after posting a net income of P779.9 million in the first nine months, more than 111 times the P7 million income recorded in the same period last year.

Advertisements

FNI attributed the jump in net income to improved selling prices, a better product mix, and favorable foreign exchange rate.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization reached P1.4 billion, while revenues grew 72 percent year-on-year to P4.6 billion.

“We are in a business with high degree of operating leverage. We have successfully addressed both the revenue and cost side, which directly translate to our bottom line,” FNI President Dante Bravo said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“Such brisk growth reflects good progress on our previously announced productivity initiatives which drove higher shipped volume,” he added.

“We are encouraged by current strong trends for fixed asset investments in China particularly real estate development and water, environment and public facilities infrastructure,” Bravo said.

“With only a few days left before we close the mining season, I’m confident that we’ll finish the year strong and we’ll continue to invest in opportunities we see ahead for 2018 and beyond,” he said.

In January this year, FNI signed a supply contract with a Chinese firm for the delivery of 2 million metric tons (MT) of nickel ore. China is the company’s biggest market for its nickel ore.

Shipped volume rose 43 percent in the first nine months to 4.9 million wet metric tons (WMT) while the average realized price climbed to $18.77 per WMT.

“We continue to balance capital investments through our mineral exploration program as well as share buybacks. We have repurchased over P636 million worth of Ferronickel stock year-to-date and we did this without raising debt levels. We financed the share repurchases from free cash flow because we are focused on long-term shareholder value,” Bravo said.