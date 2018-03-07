Global Ferronickel posts 20-fold profit growth

GLOBAL Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (FNI), the country’s second largest nickel miner, reported a 20-fold increase in consolidated net income in 2017 driven by improved selling prices, operational efficiency, and favorable foreign exchange impact.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, FNI said its net income increased to P779.7 million last year compared to P37.5 million in 2016.

Revenues surged 54 percent to P5.8 billion versus the P3.8 billion recorded in 2016.

Nickel ore shipments climbed 39 percent to 5.971 million wet metric tonnes (WMT) in 2017 while the average realized price increased 5 percent to $19.29 per WMT.

Product mix was 61 percent low-grade ore and 39 percent medium-grade ore versus the previous year’s mix of 56 percent low-grade and 44 percent medium-grade ore.

“The enhanced organizational structure and processes within our teams increased our connectivity and efficiency. This allowed us to act upon day-to-day weather conditions as well as on other business information that support the execution of our long-term strategy,” said Attorney Dante R. Bravo, FNI president.

“Moving forward, we remain extremely excited about the prospects of expanding our resource base through our mineral exploration program. For 2018, we will focus on Cagdianao Areas 1, 6, and 7, with further confirmatory drilling for Cagdianao Areas 2 and 4. Based on this scope, we expect to release partial results by June and November,” Bravo added.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to P1.6 billion from P573.1 million in 2016.

FNI’s line of business includes exploration, extraction, production and marketing of laterite nickel ore from the Philippines to customers in the Asia Pacific region. FNI owns two laterite nickel mines located in Surigao and Palawan.