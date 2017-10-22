A global food trip at Venice Grand Canal Mall

Venice, Italy is perhaps one of the most elegant and refined cities in Europe—greatly influencing art, architecture and literature. Secret passageways, canals and bridges that lead to breathtaking sceneries make this city a dream destination for most travelers.

For a feel of this famed “City of Bridges,” Filipinos need only go to Megaworld’s Venice Grand Canal Mall for now. Since opening in 2015, the world-class mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City has truly elevated the shopping and lifestyle scene in the Philippines with its uniquely Italian sights, sounds and dining experience.

Besides its picturesque scenery, the mall’s Gondola Ride that resembles the experience in Venice is a must-not-miss for visitors.

The tour does not end with that “O Sole Mio” moment, for besides its Italian vibe, Venice Grand Canal Mall is also a great avenue for guests to discover and explore the world through flavors.

For those looking to have a gastronomic adventure within the confines of the metropolis, The Manila Times recommends the following dining destinations at Venice Grand Canal Mall.

Ponte Rialto

Rialto is one of four bridges spanning the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. It is the oldest bridge across the canal, serving to divide the districts of San Marco and San Polo.

At McKinley Hill, however, Ponte Rialto proudly stands as the only fine dining restaurant at Venice Grand Canal Mall. This place has hosted several events and welcomed a throng of VIP guests including ambassadors and celebrities who keep coming back for its elevated but homey Italian dishes. Moreover, Ponte Rialto is a great place to hold corporate meetings and celebrations.

When it comes to food preparation, the restaurant takes pride is importing all of its ingredients straight from Italy. Some of their best-sellers include Orecchiette con Cime di Rape or ear-shaped pasta with turnip and anchovy—a local favorite in the coastal town of Bari in the south of Italy. Another one is the Cannoli Pistachio filled with ricotta cheese.

“Ponte Rialto is proud to say that our menu offers food that any other Italian restaurant does not have,” Executive Chef Ronnie Leyco told The Manila Times.

Mati’s Bread and Meat

A subsidiary of Melo’s Steakhouse—a pioneer of Certified Angus Beef in the Philippines— Mati’s Bread and Meat serves equally premium dishes and steaks, but at much competitive prices. This casual restaurant offers a fusion of American, Filipino and Italian cuisines.

Mati’s has made a name by offering a wide array of breads for their sandwiches and for their pasta pairings. It is also the best option for affordable steaks what with the classic steak at P680 and their best-selling rib-eye at P780. Mati’s guarantees using only Australian premium meat for their steaks, chops and ribs.

New Bombay Royale

A side trip to India is what New Bombay Royale presents to foodies. Currently, this is the biggest Indian restaurant in the Philippines. Stepping in, the restaurant will instantly give a distinct Taj Mahal feel from its interiors. Moreover, it is the only outlet of its kind that serves both Northern and Southern Indian cuisines. The former is known for their gravies and sauces, and the latter, and their tandoor barbeque.

This 220-seater casual restaurant also serves Halal food that caters to the growing Muslim, Arab and Indian population in the country. Their Indian chefs take pride in preparing meals from scratch with no preservatives; creating authentic homemade Indian food; and whipping up executive meals that remain affordable in price. Their bestsellers are chicken tikka masala with cheese garlic naan and mutton.

New Bombay’s venue is also open for parties and events.

Mitsuyado Sei-Men

Mitsuyado Sei-Men’s menu explains the resto’s rather long name: Mitsuyado means “the three arrows” derived from an old Japanese tale; Sei means noodle making; and Tsuke means “dipping noodles.”

Tsukemen is a Japanese ramen dish where the ramen is deconstructed—that is, the noodles are separated from the soup or broth, and diners are instructed to dip their noodles in the latter before enjoying them.

According to Janna Arceo, marketing executive of the restaurant, they are the only and authentic Tsukemen destination in the Philippines.

“We make our noodles ourselves and we use flour that comes straight from Japan. Our broth on the other hand is also very special, kind of citrusy. People say that once they taste it, it becomes addictive,” Arceo added.

Besides the Tsukemen, the restaurant’s bestsellers include rice meals like chicken black pepper don, spicy tuna and gyoza.

Seoul Bang Dessert Cafe

The name instantly gives away this restaurant’s origin: Korea. Seoul Bang is the direct Chinese-Korean translation of snow room. Although the establishment has started to roll out a hot kitchen menu, Bingsu—a popular Korean shaved ice dessert with sweet toppings that may include chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans—remains their specialty.

“Our branding is a happy place. We like people to come in and feel that they are at home. No matter what age, they play with the hats, the board games and cards we display while eating their bingsu,” Chief Operating Officer of Seoul Bang Shekinah Bangsil shared.

“People patronize bingsu mainly because of its aesthetic—it’s a very pretty and ‘Instagramable’ [worth posting on picture sharing site Instagram]. Another reason is that bingsu is very light; it looks overwhelming but it is not. No matter how much you eat, you won’t feel guilty. It’s a step above frozen yogurt it terms of health because it is not as milky and more fruity. And you don’t have to rush when you eat it because you really have to savor everything,” Bangsil added.

Among their bingsu bestsellers are mango cheese, choco fudge brownie and their original recipe of salted caramel. Prices range from P99 for a solo cup to P400 for a gold cup, which is already good for sharing.

Boulangerie22

Boulangerie is a French word for bakery. As such Boulangerie22 offers breads, pastries cakes, as well as frost and coffees. What makes this bakery a standout among competitors is its combined use of traditional and modern methods to produce freshly-made goods every day.

Specifically, the bakery uses 140-year-old sourdough, which acts as an active compound like yeast but a lot more healthy. They also use 24-hour fermentation method for their breads compared to other bakeries that only ferment theirs for 30 minutes. Another interesting fact is they have a special packaging technology where all of their bread from the commissary are individually wrapped. It will still remain fresh and soft until the last day.

The results of this combination are soft and creamy breads and cakes.

Boulangerie22’s bestsellers are shredded chicken floss breads, custard creams and fudge cakes.

Datang

DaTang signifies “Da” for great and “Tang” from the Tang dynasty, one of the prosperous eras in Ancient China, which was later dubbed their “golden age.”

The casual dining restaurant has an industrial feel to it. Although the menu is casual, its setup is categorized as fine dining. That doesn’t mean, however, that DaTang is intimidating; in fact, the menu is priced very competitively.

DaTang’s goal is to bring prosperity to modern society and have thus infused contemporary styles to their traditional food and interior.

And while most would quickly associate Chinese food with Cantonese and Fujian cuisine, eight lesser known regions across the country also have unique flavors to share. Thus, to bring authenticity to the restaurant, DaTang includes cuisine from these lesser-known regions in their menu.

Taiwanese chefs further work in DaTang’s kitchens so that diners can expect Ancient Chinese-Taiwanese fusion in the menu.

Among their bestsellers are DaTang fried chicken wings and stir-fried ribs with deep fried garlic and chili.

A final feature of the restaurant is a modern bar that offers signature cocktails. The restaurant can occupy 100 to 120 guests with enough space to cater to social gatherings and corporate meetings.

Chiara’s Gelateria

Chiara’s specializes in handcrafted gelato desserts, gelato-based milkshakes, donut gelato, and dessert toasts. Gelato is perfect for the tropical weather this side of the world and a healthier alternative to ice cream.

Chiara’s is also well-loved for its affordability: three scoops of gelato are priced at P120; a large cup that can be filled with up to five flavors is P200; a cone as much as three flavors is only P150. Pastries, coffee and cakes are also served in this food joint.

Their pistachio, ricotta cheesecake, raspberry and dark chocolate flavors are some of the must-tries.

PHOTOS BY RENE DILAN