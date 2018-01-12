Global footwear brand marks first anniversary in PH

Swiss multinational shoemaker Bata celebrated its first anniversary in the Philippines with a stylish get together at its SM Makati store.

Among those who attended the event were Thomas Bata, grandson of founder Tomas Bata, DJs and hosts Katz Salao and Jazz Reyes, bloggers Ashley Dy, Paul Chuapoco and Noelle de Guzman.

The event also showcased Bata’s line of stylish yet comfy shoes. These include its Insolia line for women, trendy sneakers, glitzy pumps, fancy flats and boots with attitude. There are also sleek and classic designs in real leather which are “Made in Italy”, as well as casual sneakers, slip-ons and sandals for men. Kids also join in the shoe party with adorable and fun footwear.

Established in 1894 by a Czech shoemaker named Tomas Bata along with his siblings Anna, and Antonin, Bata continuously provides quality and trendy footwear around the world. It has been a pioneer in footwear innovation with its Shoe Innovation Centres, which focus on new technologies, materials, and designs that support shoe comfort features and guarantee fashion-forward design. Bata, a brand synonymous with quality for more than 140 years, predominantly makes their shoes in their own manufacturing facilities to ensure a superior product.

Today, Bata has a presence in 70 countries and operates over 5,000 international retail stores. The brand sells more than one million pairs of shoes a day.

