Global group picks Samar city mayor for ‘Magellan’ post

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte: An organization of cities explored by Ferdinand Magellan has elected a mayor from Samar province as the vice chairman for Asia.

Catbalogan City Mayor Stephany Uy-Tan took over the post during an election at the fifth meeting of the Red Mundial de Ciudades Magallanicas or Global Network of Magellan Cities (GNMC) in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday.

The meeting was in preparation for the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world led by Magellan.

The mayor from Samar’s capital is the only representative from the country in the GNMC meeting.

Also elected were the Seville mayor in Spain as deputy chairman; Puerto San Julian mayor of Argentina as vice chairman for the Americas; Praia mayor of Cape Verde as vice chairman for Africa; and Tenerife mayor in Spain as vice chairman for Europe.

“Our commitment for the promotion of Magellan’s route as the first circumnavigation of the world along with the preparation of the 500th anniversary of the said feat scheduled in 2019-2022 are few of the tasks of the network along with the coordination between countries for updating and partnerships,” Uy-Tan said.

The GNMC is a network of all the cities that the explorer Magellan traveled to on the first ever journey around the world, promoting collaborative participation and cooperation among the different cities that share the history of Magellan’s first journey.

Although Magellan landed in Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, Catbalogan City was invited to be part of the network, being a former capital of Samar Island.

This network of cities will celebrate the 5th century of Magellan’s journey that took place from 1519 to 1522 this coming 2019 to 2022.

Magellan, a Portugese explorer, organized the Spanish expedition to the East Indies from 1519 to 1522 with five ships provided by King Charles V resulting in the first circumnavigation of the Earth.

The explorer died in the Battle of Mactan in April 27, 1521.

He landed in and discovered the Philippines on March 16, 1521.

The circumnavigation of Magellan was later finished by Juan Sebastian Elcano, a Spanish explorer with only two ships, Victoria and Trinidad.

