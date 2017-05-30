Global Healthcare bags $75-M deal to manage TMTC hospital-retirement facility

The chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of The Manila Times College announced over the weekend the school has awarded a $75-million management contract to Global Healthcare Homes Limited (GHHL) of Hong Kong to develop, manage and operate its hospital and retirement facility in Subic on an exclusive basis.

“At long last, our dream of putting up a retirement facility and a modern hospital will now be realized,” Dr. Dante A. Ang said.

Under the agreement, the GHHL group will set up housing facilities and other support amenities exclusively for the Japanese market.

“GHHL intends to put up between 250 and 500 single, detached housing units for Japanese retirees,” he added.

Once completed, the retirement facility will provide the retirees affordable and quality health care services, convenience stores, restaurants, entertainment facility, duty free shop, and even banking services.

“It is important to have these services available in the facility because it is what the retirees need and will be looking for,” Ang stressed.

Under the management contract, the GHHL group will also develop, manage and operate the existing George Dewey Medical & Wellness Center. GHHL will bring in Japanese physicians who will serve as consultants, and at the same time, bring in brand new medical equipment from Japan.

“The hospital will be redesigned and refurbished according to Japanese standards and new medical equipment will be brought in to better serve the Japanese clientele,” Ang said.

At the same time, GHHL will hire local doctors specializing in various medical disciplines.

“It is important to have local doctors with different specializations because they will be the ones doing hospital work on a daily basis. The Japanese doctors will only act as consultants given that the patients are primarily Japanese,” Ang explained.

For his part, GHHL Managing Director Somitra Argawal said they welcome the partnership with the Ang family in its retirement project.

“We are proud to be a partner of the Ang family, who is known for its integrity, dedication and commitment to public service,” Somitra said.

The Ang family currently owns and runs the prestigious and oldest newspaper in the Philippines, The Manila Times, as well as The Manila Times College with two campuses – one in Manila and the other in Subic, Zambales.

“We will make the Subic retirement facility first-class, which can compete with the world’s best, Somitra said.

He added that the project “will create lots of jobs for Filipinos, like physical therapists, nurses and doctors. It will also be a boom for the downstream industries in the medical and other related fields.”

“Once completed, this will be the first and only retirement facility with a base hospital in the country,” Ang said.