Global hopes to keep top seeding in AFC Cup

Global Cebu FC hopes the long break won’t stall its momentum in the 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

The Dan Palami-owned Global FC scored the biggest upset so far in the tournament when it stunned 2015 AFC Cup champions Johor Darul Ta’zim, 3-2, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium last April 5.

That huge win put Global alone on top of Group F with a 3-0-1 (win-loss-draw) card for nine points.

They will be facing Burmese Club Magwe FC at the Thuwanna Stadium in Yangon on Tuesday.

Momentum is definitely on the side of Global, which will try to duplicate its 1-0 victory over Magwe in their first encounter. A win will also give Global the separation it needed from the No. 2 Johor, which has seven points in the standings.

While Global is lording its group, another Philippine club Ceres Negros FC is fighting for its survival as the Bacolod-City based club needs a win over Ha Noi FC of Vietnam to stay alive in Group G.

Ceres will be hosting the Vietnam club on Tuesday at its home turf at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City. They had a 1-1 draw in their initial encounter.

Ceres, currently third in their group with a 1-2-1 record, suffered its first loss of the season after bowing to Malaysian squad Felda United FC, 0-3, at the Shah Alam Stadium last April 5.