Global inches closer to AFC Cup knockout stage

Global Cebu FC has moved one-step closer to sealing a ticket to the knockout phase of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup after beating Magwe FC, 4-2, at the Thuwanna Stadium in Myanmar on Wednesday.

The reigning Philippine champions came back from a 0-1 deficit in the first half with a strong performance in the next 45 minutes of play to notch their second straight win in Group F with a game remaining.

With the win, Global tightened its grip of the No. 1 spot of their group with a record of 4-0-1 (win-draw-loss) for 12 points, two points ahead of Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, which scored a 3-0 win over Beoung Ket Angkor.

Global’s win has also rendered the Burmese club out of contention as the latter fell in the group with two draws and three losses.

After Magwe midfielder Naing Naing Kyaw found the back of the net in the 38th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead, Filipino-Japanese winger Hikaru Minegeshi leveled the score in the 71st minute after being left unmarked tapping the rebound off an initial strike by Matthew Hartmann.

Trinidadian striker Darryl Roberts caught fire with a brace in the 81st and 83rd minutes to give Global a 3-1 lead en route to Japanese standout Shu Sasaki sealing the victory for Global with a strike of his own in the 89th minute.

Before the end of regulation, defender Naing Lin Tun added another mark to the tally of Magwe with a sneaky shot off a set piece deep inside Global’s box but was not enough to save his team.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC also scored an impressive 6-2 win over Vietnamese side Ha Noi FC at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod on Wednesday night.

Ceres relied on the Spanish duo of Bievenido Maranon and Fernando Rodriguez, who had a brace each to help their team regained the top ranking in Group G.

Maranon fired his first goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute and added another goal in the 90th while Rodriguez scored in the 54th and 70th minutes.

Azkal Kevin Ingresso outplayed his defenders for a strike in the 21st minute while former national team booter Jason de Jong added a goal in the 88th.

Pham Thanh Lurong pulled one back for Ha Noi in the 25th minute to put his club within striking distance, 2-1, before halftime.

Midfielder Do Hung Dung also had a goal in their loss after converting his chance from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Ceres Negros and Ha Noi both have eight points in their card on a 2-2-1 record but the Filipinos hold a five-point advantage on goal difference to snatch the pole position.