Global, Kaya settle for scoreless draw in PFL

Global Cebu FC and Kaya FC-Makati shared the spoils in a goal-less draw despite an action-packed classic match in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday night at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The two former United Football League heavyweights enjoyed their fair share of scoring chances but were not able to break the deadlock until the final whistle.

With the scoreless stalemate, both clubs obtained 29 points but Kaya Makati remained on the second spot with a one-goal lead in goal difference over Global Cebu.

“It was a really entertaining game—very exciting, the adrenaline was always high. We played quality football from the start up to the finish,” said Kaya head coach Noel Marcaida.

“I think with the way my team performed, we deserved the three points,” added Marcaida, whose men failed to grab maximum markers from their four matches this month.

Global head mentor Akbar Nawas recognized the aggression of their opponent but gave credit to his squad’s defense in the game.

“Kaya came here to be very compact. They defended in their half and were looking for the counter because of the two strikers that they have. But we took note of that even before the game” said Nawas.

“They had been scoring in every game. So, for us to shut them out, I take it as a plus point,” he added.

The return of goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, who served a one-game suspension due to accumulated yellow cards, also helped the Cebuanos in keeping a clean sheet in front of their home crowd.

Jordan Mintah could have brought the victory for Kaya as the Ghanaian forward slammed the ball into the back of the net in each half but both efforts were ruled offside.

Hikaru Minegishi and Darryl Roberts came close to netting a goal for the home side in the second half with their shots that went just inches wide.

The two powerhouse teams tried to change the result of the contest in extra time but Kaya’s Robert Lopez Mendy missed a point-blank attempt and Global’s Rufo Sanchez failed to bury his shot off a setpiece.