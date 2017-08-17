Global, local experts to tackle PH infra issues at The Manila Times 6th Business Forum

Speakers from the World Bank, global and local property experts, along with Philippine government officials led by the Department of Budget and Management, will discuss the difficult issues surrounding the Duterte government’s Build, Build Build program in a business forum hosted by The Manila Times at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Friday.

Guided by the theme ‘Philippines 2021: Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure,’ the Forum will examine the issues of project financing and the economic impact of a long-standing infrastructure gap in the country.

At the same time, as delegates are led through an overview of the current Philippine property market, the speakers will also provide expert perspectives on how private companies can stay productive despite inadequate infrastructure or when development is yet in its early stages; how other countries developed efficient infrastructure systems; how enhanced infrastructure benefits the Tourism industry and attracts retirees; and a vision of the shape of infrastructure fitting for the next generation.

Comprising the roster of speakers are Secretary Benjamin Diokno of the Department of Budget and Management, President and Chief Executive Officer Vivencio Dizon of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and General Manager Bienvenido Chy of the Philippine Retirement Authority – all representing the government; World Bank Philippine Country Director Mara Warwick; Regus Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia Country Manager Lars Wittig, and Jones Lang LaSalle Philippines Regional Director Shiela Lobien.

Registered business delegates may ask questions during the question-and-answer sessions in between the speeches.

As expressed by the Times President and Chief Executive Officer Dante Francis “Klink” Ang, the 6th Business Forum recognizes the enormity of the P9-trillion task of building the necessary infrastructure to enable the Philippine economy to move forward and achieve its target of inclusive growth at between 7 and 8 percent over the medium term. One of the speakers describes the Build, Build, Build strategy of the Duterte administration as the most ambitious infrastructure plan in Philippine history.

Aiming to create jobs and unlock growth across the archipelago, the administration’s Golden Age of Infrastructure initiative seeks to build modern systems of transport such as roads and bridges, as well as flood control, airports, mass transit, railways, seaports, communication and information, and new cities.

Earlier this year, the Manila Times awarded its top Philippine Model Cities, with Bacolod landing at the very top across all criteria by a panel of judges. Other cities recognized for viability and excellence in specific areas were Santa Rosa City, Batangas City, San Fernando City Pampanga, Tagaytay City, Parañaque City, Quezon City, Zamboanga City, Mandaluyong City, Naga City, General Santos City, Laoag City and Davao City.