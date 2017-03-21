Global, Loyola clash in Invitational Cup semis

Global Cebu FC faces Loyola Meralco Sparks FC-Taguig in the knockout semifinal match of the Stallion Invitational Cup on Wednesday at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Game time is set at 3:30 p.m. with winner moving to the finals against the survivor of the host club Stallion Laguna FC-Belmont Deft Touch FC own semifinals match at 1 p.m.

Global reached the semis with a 4-2 victory over Kaya FC-Makati on Monday while Loyola secured its trip to the last four after going unbeaten in two games in Group B.

The Cebuano-based club rallied behind the strong performance of veteran midfielder Matthew Hartmann, who scored two goals in the 18th and 73rd minutes of the game.

Kaya opened the scoring with two quick goals from Junior Gaye and Charlie Beaton in the 13th and 14th minutes respectively to give their side a 2-0 advantage.

Hartmann ended the drought for Global with strike and Japanese booter Shu Sasaki tied the count at 2-all with a goal in the 29th minute.

Global grabbed the first lead as newcomer Ricky Van Haaren from Dutch second tier side FC Dordrecht converted his chance to put his club up, 3-2, going into the break.

The Stallions emerged as the top seed of Group A after winning its two games while Deft Touch dominated the Davao Aguilas FC, 7-0, to enter the final four round of the tournament.