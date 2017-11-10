WITH increasing strides, digital technology transports people virtually where connection is possible to any corner of the world, bringing information that influences decision-making and behavior. We can no longer ignore what’s taking place and will take place, which, like it or not, would leave imprints on our lives. As the world shrinks into one community due to increased mobility and virtual access to people and places, we as mentors have the responsibility to develop global mindedness, competence, fluency and citizenship in our students. But first, we ourselves should approach the world intellectually, nurture “a mindset that has a broader view of events that seeks to understand the links between our own lives and those of people throughout the world. We must have a global perspective.<https://microsites.bournemouth.ac.uk/…global-perspective/what-is-a-globalperspective…>.

Global mindedness is the habitual exploration of “new ideas and perspectives as well as humility to learn and willingness to work with people around the globe.” In exploring, we acquire “in-depth knowledge and understanding of international issues, an appreciation of and ability to learn and work with people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, proficiency in a foreign language, and skills to function.” Making the most use of such acquired skills develops our global competence. As we become keen in “perceiving how local factors can influence the world outside and vice-versa,” we attain global fluency—“the ability to understand and collaborate across and beyond the complexities of language, culture, and multiple time zones” and “the interplay of economic, political and social forces” <https://www.brandeis.edu/global/about /world-ready/global-reach/index.html> as well as environmental factors “that shape our existence. “<https://www.allendalek8.Com/Page/489>. As model to our students, we will have to stretch perspectives on our environment—not only on the natural or physical, but social, political, cultural, etc. environment which embraces all spheres of our existence, influencing our personal and professional life. These perspectives shape the instructional approach we adopt, pass these perspective on to our students for global citizenship, breeding in them patriotism—love not merely for our own country, but for the world as well.

Global mindedness—implications for teaching and learning. Global mindedness enables us and our students to understand what sustainable development is, comprehending “the potential impact of local activity on the global and vice versa, with regard to such things as pollution, climate change and exploitation of natural resources.”

Based on constructionist theory, we adjust course dynamics to contexts nearest to our students’ experience, keenly conscious we are preparing them not only for the world of work but for a life well lived. Thus, the impact of local cases could well bring the lesson to students—such as the onset of floods caused by man-denuded forests.

Global competency—implications for teaching and learning. Competency is “the ability to mobilize knowledge, skills, attitudes and values, alongside a reflective approach to the processes of learning, in order to engage with and act in the world.” The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) defines global competence as “the capacity to analyze global and intercultural issues critically” and “from multiple perspectives, to understand how differences affect perceptions, judgments, and ideas of self and others.” On the basis of “a shared respect for human dignity,” we can “engage in open, appropriate and effective interactions with others from different backgrounds.”<https://www.oecd.org/education/Global-competency-for-an-inclusive-world.pdf/>. We need global competence to face the challenge of new imperatives—foremost of which is “care for the environment and social harmony, as well as acceptable levels of security, health, and education.” Thus “curricula will need to be comprehensive, interdisciplinary and responsive to an explosion of scientific and technological knowledge.”<https://www.oecd.Org/ education/Global-competency-for-an-inclusive-world.pdf>

Global fluency– implications for teaching and learning. Global fluency is more than speaking a foreign language or several. The individual “demonstrates openness, inclusiveness, sensitivity, and the ability to interact respectfully with all people and understand individuals’ differences.” <http://www.naceweb.org/career-readiness/competencies/career-readiness-defined>. Such attributes can be developed by exposing our students to cultural orientations on communication—whether this be sign language, tone and/or distance from an audience. When, where and to whom to use idiomatic expression, colloquial or formal communication also matters. Skits and dialogues given a particular context are interesting activities for young as well as for older students.

Global citizenship—implications for teaching and learning. “An understanding of sustainable development” and of “ the potential impact of local activity on the global and vice versa, with regard to such things as pollution, climate change and exploitation of natural resources,” is a characteristic of global citizenship.

<https://microsites.bournemouth.ac.uk/… global-perspective/what-is-a-global-perspectiv…> An individual or groups’ understanding of local and global contexts and their responsibilities within different communities is guided by good morals and ethics. “It is motivated through a complex set of commitments to local interests (love of family, communal fairness, self-interest) and a sense of universal equality and notions of care for human beings and the ‘world/planet’ in its entirety.” Global citizenship makes one consciously act to alleviate “local and global inequality” avoiding unpleasant consequences that can hurt or “hinder the well-being” of individuals or communities. <http://rebelmasala.blogspot.com/2008/01/definition-of-global-citizenship.html>

Thus, to live worthy lives, we need to be an integral and active global citizen. As our source suggests, we “need to develop the skills, attitudes and values which will enable us to work together (across countries and cultures) to bring about change in the pursuit of a more just and sustainable world, where individuals are empowered and resources are more equitably shared.”

