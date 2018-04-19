Global Port is targeting Final Four seat

“There is always room for improvement, you know—it’s the biggest room in the house.”-Louise Heath Leber

Global Port saw action in the Philippine Basketball Association during the 2012-2013. Global Port, known by the moniker Batang Pier, only managed to win one of its 14 games and ended up 10th and dead last in the 10-team field of the First Conference called the Philippine Cup.

In the Second Conference named the Commissioner’s Cup, Batang Pier emerged victorious in two of their 14-game assignments as they, again, finished at the deep bottom of the standing..

The Third Conference called the Governors’ Cup saw the Mike Romero-owned franchise raised its winning record to four making to the quarterfinal round.

That wind up was duplicated in the Philippine Cup and Governors of the pro-league’s 2013-2014 Season, the Governor’s Cup of the following Season and, again, in the Philippine Cup of the current 43rd year existence of the play-for-pay aggrupation.

All throughout its six-year campaign the Batang Pier and their growing fans had seen seven coaches come and go with current mentor Pido Jarencio coming and going three times making him he longest serving bench tactician of the still very young team.

Pido first tried his luck at the art of the 14-15 season, went out of service before the season ended only to return for duty the following season. The former University of Santo Tomas standout, as a player, then UAAP champion coach, gave way Johnedel Cardel and Franz Pumaren in the 16-17 season.

The guy who is to be remembered best for beating the more illustrious Allan Caidic, who at the time was the King Warrior of the University of the East in the finals the one-on-start to the of the current season guiding Global Port to another quarter final round finish.

“The team is improving naman, but will be content in just advancing into the round next only to the elimination phase? Siguro naman dapat na kaming makarating sa semifinals man lamang?” Jarencio asked during an interview with this reporter he other day.

Answering his own question said, “Dapat di ba? At ‘yan ang tatargetin namin dito sa coming Commissioner’s Cup. Hindi naman bawal mangarap eh. We will really aspire to at least make it to the Final Four. Kapag nakuha na, saka na lang naming iisipin kung ano pa magagawa namin.”

“Not that easy really considering the tough opposition. It’s worth trying. Sabi nga nila there is always room for improvement, so, why not try it? At ‘yan ang lagi kong sinasabi ko sa mga bata every time nag-e-ensayo kami. Tingin ko tumatala naman. ”

“IIlan pa lang ang tune up games pero maganda ang resulta,” he said in reference to several of Batang Pier’s practice games, including their 82-75 win over Barangay Ginebra only last Tuesday.

Pido said his boys are fast developing to be a defensive team, physical, freewheeling and a run-and-gun squad. “Matutuwa sa amin ang fans kasi nga sa identity na pinakikita ng mga bata. Hopefully, bago mag-start ang Commissioner’s Cup mas mag-i-improve pa.

Jarencio is a former national team standout under the Danding Cojuangco-backed Northern Cement basketball team. He played for San Miguel, then known as Magnolia Ice Cream, Presto, Purefoods, Swift, Ginebra/Gordon’s Gin, and Tanduay during his PBA career.

He was a member of the Gordon’s Gin Boars who won the 1997 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Known as “The Fireman”, he distinguished himself as one of the league’s best three-point shooters, especially in clutch situations.

Pido was the head coach of UST Growling Tigers Men’s Senior Basketball team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines from 2006 to 2014. In his first season as a head coach in 2006, he led the Growling Tigers to the UAAP title, succeeding where he failed as player.