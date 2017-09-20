Global seeks second spot vs Stallion Laguna

Global Cebu FC eyes to reclaim the second spot while Stallion Laguna FC seeks to keep its run to the top four when they tangle on Wednesday in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The People’s Club and the Stallions meet head-on in their 4 p.m. encounter, which was moved to the capital due to the unavailability of Cebu City Sports Center.

Raring to get a result this time, Global Cebu aims to overtake idle Kaya FC-Makati on No. 2 as it tries to hike its 34 points built on a 9-7-4 win-draw-loss record.

The Cebuanos failed to take advantage on its home turf as they settled for a goalless draw with FC Meralco Manila in their previous outing.

Making it hard for the Visayan club to regain its winning form will be the streaking Stallion Laguna, which is currently on No. 6 with 26 points with a 7-5-8 card.

The Biñan-based booters coasted to their fourth straight win at the expense of cellar-dweller Ilocos United FC, 1-0, last Saturday at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur.

Jhan Melliza also looks to maintain his fiery scoring as the Laguna’s spitfire striker tries to add to his league-best 13 goals.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC collides anew with Davao Aguilas FC at a similar kickoff time at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

The Yellow Busmen try to follow up their 3-1 beating of the Aguilas last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial pitch as they seek to firm up their hold of No. 4.

Davao, on the other hand, is still on the hunt for its first win heading into its 16th game in the inaugural season.