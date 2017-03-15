Global suffers first loss in AFC Cup

Global Cebu FC absorbed its first loss in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, yielding a 4-0 decision to home team Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC of Malaysia on Tuesday at the Larkin Stadium in Johor.

The defeat dropped the Filipino club to the second spot in Group F with six points (2-0-1 win-draw-loss) while JDT became the new group leader with seven points.

Global failed to capitalize on the momentum it gathered in its back-to-back wins as JDT was simply too strong in the match.

The Cebu-based squad managed to hold on in the first 30 minutes before defender Mahalli Bin Jasuli was left unmark on top of the box to start the onslaught.

Problems continued for the Filipinos as center back Amani Aguinaldo was called for a foul on the attacking Ahmad Bin Bakri inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick for the home side.

Veteran striker Safiq Rahim took the shot from the spot for the Malaysian club to double their lead to 2-0 going to the break.

Global FC’s back-line went to work in the second half through the efforts of defenders Aguinaldo, Wesley Dos Santos and goalkeeper Patrick Deyto to stop the bleeding.

But JDT was not done yet as it added two more goals courtesy of Brian Ferreira and Marcos Antonio in the dying minutes of regulation to seal the lopsided victory.

Global FC will get face the Malaysian side anew on April 5 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.