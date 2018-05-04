Global Summit of Women, half of the universe

JUST back from the Global Summit of Women held in Sydney, Australia (in their new International Convention Center) whose director is Fil-Aussie Marilou Lamug Barrios. The Philippine delegation was led by Ambassador and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Delia Domingo Albert. Two members of the delegation sat as panelists in different sessions aside from Ambassador Albert—MaanHontiveros, chairman of Air Asia Philippines, on “Building An Authentic Personal ‘Brand’,” and Emma Imperial, president and CEO of Imperial Housing Corp. whose multi-awarded low-cost housing projects use solar power and a long-lasting (100 years) new cement process.

Basically, the summit, known as GSW, is about women in business but it ranges much farther and deeper into politics (the present Lord Mayor of Sydney gave a talk about running the city), artificial intelligence, a survey of millennials and their views and expectation. It had one session with three women millennials who had succeeded in start-ups in pharmaceuticals for the community, a printing press and using disruptive strategy to build leadership capacity. They ranged in age from 28 to 33.

It was three days of talk on women and universal issues. The former president of Kosovo,AtifetiJahjaga; Andrea Mason of the native Australian NGO, NPY Women’s Council; and Tracey Spicer, prominent Australian presenter, in one discussion spoke as witnesses of sexual harassment and domestic violence in war and peace that needs to be addressed and redressed. Meanwhile, Vietnamese, Indian and Chinese women entrepreneurs spoke on how they successfully built businesses in their traditional societies not only making their patriarchal societies make room for them but inspiring their fellow women that they too could do the same.

One interesting business enterprise in China led by Rosa Fan of Shixi Technology, through Internet lessons, exercises, tests andmentors college graduates to prepare themselves for the job market. Through technology, they coach college graduates how to market their knowledge and skills, bringing together employers and applicants on the same plane to understand each other. Something like this—which is actually a business that is also doing a social good—would work here for our college graduates who have to understand and navigate the job market.

One fact that stood out is that millennials will be critical to 21st century economies. Born between 1981 and 1996, they are the largest generation today. Their life expectancy will be longer, which means they have to prepare themselves to lead multi-stage lives that will have new patterns and demand new capabilities. They will have to be adaptable. They will need health, resilience, courage to grow, be bold, look forward to exponential change and disruption that will be their lot. Sixty percent of the world’s millennials live in Asia-Pacific.

A survey of 10,000 millennials with college degrees in Australia—conducted by Deloitte, an economics advisory firm—on their values and expectations, showed a certain wariness about business which has not earned their trust or loyalty. Millennials feel unprepared in the business climate and find business forces untrustworthy, making them leave jobs often. They look for the social contribution that business can give society and them but seems not to. These problems require solutions on the part of business, such as restoring trust, by being pro-active in society, acting positively for diversity in people and methods and preparing all concerned including itself for the future.

All in all, the breadth of the topics covered was formidable but the discussions of each were clear and pragmatic, not quite simple but understandably challenging.

This year ‘s GSW attracted 1,250 delegates from 65 countries. It was a major slice of the world pushing forward to equality by understanding.