Global tackles Hougang in Singapore Cup

Global Cebu FC continues its 20th RHB Singapore Cup campaign as it battles Hougang United FC in the first leg of the semifinals today at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

The People’s Club and the Cheetahs meet head-on in their 7:30 p.m. encounter.

Global Cebu advanced into the final four round after hacking out a 4-3 aggregate win over Boeung Ket FC of Cambodia in their quarterfinal tie last month.

The Filipino club notched a 3-1 victory in the first leg behind Paolo Salenga’s brace and a first half goal from Misagh Bahadoran last August 8.

Three days later, Salenga netted an all-important goal as the Akbar Nawas-mentored squad surrendered a narrow 1-2 decision to Boeung Ket in the second leg.

Hougang United, meanwhile, entered the annual tourney’s penultimate phase following an 8-1 domination on aggregate of invitee Nagaworld FC.

Fumiya Kogure fired a brace while Pablo Rodriguez and Fairoz Hasan added one goal apiece in Hougang’s 4-1 first leg win.

The Singaporean side blasted four goals again in the second leg while denying the Cambodian club a chance to score.