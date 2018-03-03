Global thinkers to grace ADB meet

Influential thinkers in economics, history and digital technology are set to speak on global economic trends that will shape the world’s future during a forum to be hosted by the Philippines this May in a run-up to the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila.

Historian Peter Frankopan, economist Paola Subacchi and technology investor Masayoshi Son will be among the key speakers at the May 4 forum.

The gathering will include as panelists Felipe Medalla, a former Socioeconomic Planning secretary and current Monetary Board board member; Dr. Naoyuki Yoshino, dean of the ADB Institute; Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; and Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the US Department of the Treasury.

Frankopan, a professor of global history at Oxford University, is the author of the best-selling book Silk Roads: A New History of the World.

Subacchi, a former director of international economics research at Chatham House, is an acknowledged expert on international financial and monetary systems.

Son is the CEO of the multinational conglomerate Softbank Group, which owns businesses in

telecommunications, e-commerce, Internet, technology services, finance, media and marketing.

Set on May 3-6 at the bank’s headquarters in Mandaluyong City, the 51st ADB Annual Meeting will be attended by the finance and development ministers and central bank governors of the ADB’s 67 member-economies, of which 48 are from the Asia-Pacific region.