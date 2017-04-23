Global warning: Tricks or threats?

We live in an unstable world under unstable circumstances and probabilities. Superpowers continue to bring jitters in every part of the globe.

Living dangerously seems to be the new normal that can be likened to an armory of projectiles hidden in underground silos that will constantly threaten the future of the next generations.

Recent headlines continue to haunt humanity every single day. ISIS terrorist acts in Europe, a powder keg in the Korean Peninsula waiting to explode, violent street protests in Venezuela, use of chemical weapons, election fraud, and bus bomb attack among others.

Being a tenant for 70 years in this planet, I have witnessed several tumultuous events.

I survived vivid memories of bloodbaths in more than half a century and that includes natural and man made. Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, the assassination of JFK, Martin Luther King, Anwar Sadat, John Lennon, Vietnam’s My Lai massacre, the 1972 Munich Olympics murder of Israeli athletes, Iran-Iraq war, Desert Storm, Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear meltdown, Rodney King and LA riots, Twin Towers bombing, 2004 Indian ocean tsunami, bird flu, ebola and zikka virus, wars in Korea, Falklands, Invasion of Grenada and Panama, Sri Lankan civil war, just to mention a few.

* * *

Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo is not in favor of joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) with China or other claimant countries.

“As far as I am concerned, President Duterte knows what he is doing and I have no recommendation to make. I only have a general recommendation which I have already said during the National Security Council meeting: We should emphasize our economic relations with China.”

The former president clarified that the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) signed under her administration did not compromise any country’s claims over the South China Sea, as the deal involved only research.

“In the language of the JMSU agreement, it does not prejudice or affect the respective positions of various countries on issues related to the area because it is only a research survey.”

I remember she was villified by the Yellow propaganda bullhorns as if “she sold” the territorial rights of the Philippines to the Chinese.

DOH urged flagellants to take anti-tetanus shots and warned the public against “halo-halo.”

With due respect, dear Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, we’d rather hear more about other issues than those you mentioned.

We need to know if the hospitals are complying with PDU30’s instructions to admit and treat poor people right away.

We need to know how PhilHealth can be improved.

We want to know if there are harmful and fake drugs coming in from India or China.

We want to know if foreign pharmaceuticals are not charging us exorbitantly.

And we don’t even need a dancing undersecretary to promote awareness of things we already know. (A healthy and free reminder from a lowly citizen hoping that my comments won’t be hazardous to her health at all.)

* * *

It is alarming to note that these attributions are becoming more institutionalized among traditional media entities and practitioners — anonymous sources, sources who requested anonymity, reliable sources, witnesses with undisputed integrity, claims from unidentified victims, confidential information gathered and authenticated, data privately researched.”

And we fault social media for being the source of “fake news?” Disgusting.

I dislike opinions that are very much opinionated.

* * *

Boasting the full payment of benefits to accident victims is not enough. The focus of investigations should be the cause of the accident, how it could have been avoided and making sure that existing laws are strictly enforced to prevent such mishaps from happening again. Payment is nice but it sure betrays an ugly message to the world that life here is cheap.

The LTFRB will issue a preventive suspension order to four buses of Leomarick Trans. Is that all? Laughable.

* * *

Gina Lopez wants to work with the NPA to establish an Ecological, Economic and Educational (E3) zone in communities around mining sites. Laudable! (Applause.)

Will this mean that the rebels will stop supporting illegal loggers and small-scale miners, burning Telco towers and heavy equipment of private contractors who refuse to pay revolutionary taxes? Do you think it will work?

(Silence.)

* * *

CNN: China has put its military forces on “high alert” over North Korea’s increased threats about a pre-emptive strike. Filipino defenders of NoKor, it’s not too late to book a flight to Pyongyang. You should be there to protect your Supreme Leader.

On tax reforms:

When you add the word “reform,” it is misleading to say that it means additional taxes.

Tax reform is the process of changing the way taxes are collected or managed by the government and is usually undertaken to improve tax administration or to provide economic or social benefits.

Some contemporary proposals mean lowering tax rates without losing revenue by broadening the base.

The government should look into double or triple taxation or taxes passed on to consumers by big business.

A “comprehensive” tax reform on one hand would address the inequities, complexities, and inefficiencies of the entire tax system.

* * *

Tax reform is an important legislative agenda. The DOF or PCOO should start ventilating the narratives ahead of time. Shock and awe is not always a good way to impress the paying public.

Malacañang suspends work on April 27-28 in parts of metro. Wow! “Long weekdays na, long weekend pa!” Retirement sure keeps retirees busy doing nothing… cheers to non-stop days off!

* * *

A working man does his job not for profit, not even to seek savings but to survive. Additional levies on the working class is equivalent to an imposed life sentence or even death penalty.

* * *

ERC chairman accused of more irregularities

The chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Jose Vicente Salazar, may have to face his battles alone after the four commissioners of the agency tasked to regulate the power industry on Thursday filed a complaint against him at the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

It is revolting to know the existence of such an official who refuse to resign or vacate his position.

* * *

Duterte is said to be open to the creation of a national ID system. This is long overdue. A citizen against it should not be allowed to transact business anywhere. Refusal to submit will confirm his refusal to proclaim allegiance to our flag and affirm his stateless status.

* * *

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

– Marcus Tullius Cicero

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.