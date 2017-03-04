Global Youth Summit launches $1M seed fund

THOUSANDS of student leaders and young professionals gathered at the Global Youth Summit on Friday to tackle pressing issues and witness the launch of a seed fund for youth programs in sustainable development.

The summit at the Mall of Asia Arena unveiled #GlobalYouth4SDGs, a $1-million competitive seed grant for the development of sustainable programs by the youth.

Global Peace Foundation International President James Flynn noted that the foundation’s international convention, the Global Peace Convention 2017, was linked to the Global Youth Summit.

Organized by the Global Peace Foundation and SM Cares, the Global Youth Summit saw youth leaders engaging the “world’s future experts” on topics such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, education, climate action, poverty, hunger and decent jobs and economic growth.

This was the second time the Global Youth Summit was held in the Philippines. The country first hosted it in 2009.

Speakers included Global Peace Foundation Chairman Hyun Jin Preston Moon, news anchor Karen Davila, actress KC Conception and National Youth Commission Chairman Aiza Seguerra.