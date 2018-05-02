GlobalPort batters Blackwater

GlobalPort capitalized on a strong third quarter to crush Blackwater, 117-106, for back-to-back wins in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

After a close first half, 62-64, the Batang Pier unleashed a 35-17 third quarter rally led by Sean Anthony, import Malcolm White and Stanley Pringle that resulted in a 97-81 lead at the start of the final quarter.

GlobalPort was never threatened from that point onward, improving its win-loss record to 2-1.

Anthony finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. White had 28 points while Pringle notched 26 points and seven assists also for the Batang Pier.

“It’s a total team effort and at the same time there are special players who stepped up,” said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarecio, referring to Anthony, Pringle and Moala Tautuaa who just returned from a one-game suspension. “I’m sure the team will improve. There’s a lot of things to be fixed but the chemistry is already there.”

Tautuaa contributed 14 points also for GlobalPort.

Import Jarrid Famous posted 41 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Elite, who stayed winless in four games.

Blackwater’s fourth loss also spoiled the return of coach Bong Ramos in the pro league. Ramos replaced long time coach Leo Isaac as the Elite’s new head coach last Monday.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 117 – Anthony 29, White 28, Pringle 26, Tautuaa 14, Elorde 6, Grey 5, Araña 4, Guinto 3, Sargent 2, Teng 0, Gabayni 0, Viernes 0.

BLACKWATER 106 – Famous 41, DiGregorio 19, Belo 11, Erram 11, Sumang 10, Sena 7, Maliksi 5, Marcelo 2, Cruz 0, Pinto 0.

Quarter Scores: 30-35, 62-64, 97-81, 117-106.