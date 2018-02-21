GlobalPort cruises past Kia, boosts playoff hopes

GlobalPort rallied down the stretch to rout Kia, 108-91, on Wednesday to boost its playoff hopes in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Stanley Pringle, Sean Anthony and rookie Julian Sargent joined forces in the last quarter to help the Batang Pier bounce back from an 81-96 loss to Magnolia last week. Globalport, now with a 5-5 win-loss record, is tied with Barangay Ginebra in the sixth to seventh spots.

“It was a total team effort, they really like to get into the playoff round. We worked hard also on our defense,” said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Anthony scattered 21 points while Kelly Nabong tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Batang Pier.

Pringle scored nine of his 15 points in the last quarter, while Sargent made a conference-tying 12 points also for GlobalPort.

Reden Celda scored 20 points while rookie Jon Gabriel finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead the already eliminated Picanto. Kia, who suffered a five-game losing streak, finished the elimination round with a 1-9 win-loss record.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 108 – Anthony 21, Nabong 21, Pringle 15, Sargent 12, Teng 7, Grey 6, Flores 6, Gabayni 6, Guinto 6, Juico 4, Elorde 2, Araña 2, Taha 0.

KIA 91 – Celda 20, Gabriel 17, McCarthy 14, Camson 12, Jamon 9, Corpuz 5, Tubid 5, Sara 4, Cabrera 3, Yee 2, Lastimosa 0, Galanza 0, Khobuntin 0, Ababou 0.

Quarter scores: 23-26, 51-40, 78-67, 108-91.