GlobalPort routs Blackwater for back-to-back wins

GlobalPort relied on a strong the opening half to rout Blackwater, 101-76, on Friday for back-to-back wins in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

“We hit our target again by limiting our opponent below 80 points. They just scored 76 because we played good defense and everybody contributed well like Sean (Anthony), Kelly (Nabong), Stanley (Pringle) and even the rookies,” said Globalport coach Pido Jarencio.

Anthony led the Batang Pier with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stanley Pringle finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Kelly Nabong had 16 points and seven rebounds also for Globalport.

Mac Belo and Mike Digregorio has 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Elite while JP Erram had eight points, seven rebounds and seven blocks.

Scores:

GlobalPort 101 – Anthony 22, Pringle 17, Nabong 16, Grey 8, Taha 7, Juico 6, Gabayni 6, Flores 4, Guinto 4, Arana 4, Elorde 4, Sargent 3.

Blackwater 76 – Belo 17, Digregorio 15, Sena 9, Pinto 8, Erram 8, Jose 8, Palma 6, Javier 3, Cruz 2, Cortez 0, Banal 0, Sumang 0, Marcelo 0, Neypes 0.

Quarters: 28-23, 61-37, 79-54, 101-76.