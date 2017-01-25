GlobalPort, TNT chase sixth win

GlobalPort and Talk ‘N Text are both aiming for win No. 6 when they collide today in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Batang Pier and the Tropang Texters, both carrying identical 5-4 win-loss records, will face each other in the 7 p.m. game after the 4:15 p.m. match between the Hotshots and the Elite.

The Batang Pier are hoping to bounce back from its 100-106 loss to e reigning champion San Miguel Beer in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu last Saturday.

“It is a must win for us to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth,” said GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren via text message on Tuesday. “We need to slow them down because we expect an aggressive Talk ‘N Text from the start.”

Terrence Romeo is expected to lead Glonalport anew supported by playmaker Stanley Pringle, rookie Von Pessumal, Jay-R Quinahan, Billy Mamaril, Mike Cortez, Aaron Aban, swingman Nino Canaleta and Josh Urbiztondo.

The Tropang Texters are upbeat coming off a recent 104-92 triumph over the Mahindra Floodbuster. Mahindra is all set to foil the onslaught of Globalport’s explosive duo of Romeo and Pringle.

A victory by GlobalPort or Talk ‘N Text will allow any of the two to tie Phoenix Petroleum in the second spot. Phoenix is carrying a 6-4 record and is already assured of a quarterfinals slot or at least a quarterfinals playoff berth.

Meanwhile, Blackwater is keen to win after a frustrating defeat to Barangay Ginebra last week when it battles the Star Hotshots for a quarterfinals playoff berth. The Elite carry a 5-5 win-loss record.

“Need to win in our game against Star tomorrow to avoid complications,” said Elite coach Leo Isaac. “We need to work double time on offense and defense.”

Shej Roi Sumang, Nards Pinto, Arthur Dela Cruz, Dennis Miranda, Raymond Aguilar, rookie Mac Belo, Kyle Pascual and James Forrester will lead the Elite’s charge.

The Hotshots, holding a 4-4 win-loss record, are bent on winning the match.

“The game against Blackwater is the start of our playoff campaign. The mindset and the atmosphere must be on the playoff mode. We need to surpass or match up the intensity and the aggressiveness of Blackwater because we really need to come out victorious in this game to increase our playoff chances,” said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero.

The Star Hotshots will lean on Paul Lee, Ian Sanggalang, Jean Marc Pingris, Marc Barroca, Allein Maliksi, Peter June Simon, Justin Melton and rookie Jio Jalalon as they take on Blackwater.