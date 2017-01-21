Globe backs establishment of credit information system

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom on Friday said it supports the establishment of a comprehensive credit information system starting February this year and that it is ready to provide the state-run Credit Information Corp. (CIC) with the credit information of its customers.

Globe General Counsel Froilan Castelo said this is in compliance with a government mandate which is expected to enhance financial inclusion and help boost economic growth.

Republic Act 9510, also known as Credit Information System Act, which was enacted into law in 2008, provides for the creation of the CIC.

The CIC is tasked primarily to collect and disseminate relevant credit information that will directly address the need for reliable credit information concerning the credit standing and track record of borrowers, thus potentially improving chances of loan approvals and enabling lenders to make appropriate decisions regarding loan applications.

The law requires banks, quasi-banks, their subsidiaries and affiliates, life insurance companies, credit card companies and other entities that provide credit facilities to submit basic credit data and updates on a regular basis to the CIC, which is mandated to update the basic credit data of a borrower on a monthly basis.

Basic credit data includes any negative and positive credit information that tends to update the credit status of borrowers.

The establishment of a comprehensive credit information database is expected to enhance financial inclusion in the country.

Globe customers with no credit record from a bank or financial institution, but with a Globe account, can now have credit information which could be one of the possible bases for loan approval.

Recently, the scope of CIC’s coverage was expanded to include telecommunications companies as provided for under CIC Circular 2016-01.

“The CIC has determined that telecommunications companies are within the purview of the law whose data is relevant for determination of creditworthiness and in making credit decisions,” the circular stated.

With the establishment of a comprehensive credit information database, financing companies may use the basic credit data from the pool of credit information gathered and collected by CIC from the submitting entities to establish the creditworthiness of an individual or an organization.