Globe blames ‘uncooperative’ homeowners for insufficient telecom service in MManila

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom on Monday said the continued refusal of homeowners associations’ (HOAs) in Metro Manila to give permits for cell site construction violates the rights of residents in need of internet and mobile services and is one reason why telecom service is deficient in some areas.

In June 2016, the UN Human Rights council declared that internet access is now a basic human right.

Globe said that the adamant refusal of HOAs and even barangays to allow the construction of telecom facilities in the form of cell sites, outdoor distributed antennae system (ODA), and fiber optic cables continue to deprive residents of much needed connectivity and reliable mobile services.

Globe Telecom said it is also having permitting difficulties in establishing right-of-way in subdivisions relating to the deployment of broadband fiber optics.

According to Globe Chief Information and Technology Officer Gil Genio, the company is experiencing permitting issues for right-of-way and cell site deployment in the following villages: Corinthian Gardens, Dasmarinas Village, Magallanes, Las Vista, Greenhills North, Corinthian Hills, Alpha Village, Pentagon Village, Capitol Hills Golf Subdivision, Xavierville 1, Loyola Grand Villas, Montgomery Place, Valle Verde 3, Valle Verde

4, Ayala Heights, Capitol Homes, Vista Real 1 & 2, UP Campus, Don Antonio Royale Estate Subdivision, Woodside Homes, Rolling Hills Subdivision, Hobart Homes, Don Antonio Heights, Alta Vista Village and Xavierville 3.

It said the following villages have also been blocking cell site deployment: Hillsborough, Forbes Park, Bel-Air, San Lorenzo, Green Meadows, Fruitville, JEE Village, BF Homes, Merville, South Bay Garden, Concepcion, Modesta, Jaybee, St. Mary’s Subdivision, Vista Real Classica Subdivision, Meteor Homes, Valle Verde 1, Kings Vill Executive Village, Smile Citihomes Condominium, Thomas Homes, and Vista Rio.

In an open letter published in major broadsheets, Globe appealed to the residents of the said villages, saying

“it has become imperative for us, your service provider, to seek your support so that we can work together to secure approvals and clearances from your HOAs and barangays.”

Globe last year launched an initiative to create an internet superhighway by rolling out 2 million home broadband lines with speeds of at least 10 Mbps by 2020. This initiative is in support of its commitment to improve fixed internet in the Philippines. Globe rolled out in 2016 over 260,000 home broadband lines with plans to deploy 400,000 ultra-fast broadband lines by end 2017.

To help resolve right-of-way issues that hamper deployment of fiber optics in certain areas, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Public Works and Highways and the National Telecommunications Commission signed at the recent Telecom Summit a memorandum of agreement relating to right-of-way concerns.

Under the MOA, the technical working group will review and recommend appropriate revisions or amendments on existing guidelines on the use of right-of-way, with the aim of making telecommunication services available to more Filipinos.