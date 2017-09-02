Globe data investment boosts broadband speeds

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. said on Wednesday its increased investment in data facilities and technology has contributed to the country’s improving Internet access.

Martha Sazon, senior vice president of Globe At Home, said the latest Ookla Speedtest Global Index report confirms this significant improvement in broadband speed and that Globe leads “the charge in improving internet at home.”

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index showed that for fixed broadband, the Philippines’ average download speed increased by 57 percent year-on-year to 12.43 megabits per second (Mbps), while the average upload speed doubled from last year, posting 111 percent growth at 10.37 Mbps.

The Speedtest Global Index is based on hundreds of millions of user-initiated tests conducted through the Speedtest website and app by Ookla, a global company that specializes in internet testing and analysis.

“We expect Philippine internet to improve further by aggressively deploying leading-edge network technology, to serve two million homes by 2020 with high-speed internet,” Sazon said in a statement.

Globe said it is targeting to deploy 400,000 high-speed lines by the end of 2017, focusing on broadband services.

“The company plans progressive deployment within the next three years until 2020,” it said, noting it had already deployed more than 260,000 high-speed broadband lines in 2016.

Sazon also said that because of previous underinvestment in infrastructure and with “little or no support” from the government, the Philippines remained a laggard in fixed broadband adoption and speed.

“The telco industry had to catch up by addressing the huge infrastructure gaps in contrast with its Asian neighbors. The Philippines is unique in that spending for ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure is mostly private sector-led,” she said.

Meanwhile, on mobile internet, the Philippines’ average download speed increased 38 percent year-on-year to 10.29 Mbps, while the average upload speed improved by 57 percent to 5.29 Mbps based also on the latest Speedtest Global Index.