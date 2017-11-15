Globe eyes 587K broadband lines

GLOBE Telecom claims to be on track to meet its target to deploy more than 500,000 broadband lines this year.

The company said on Monday that it was targeting to roll out 587,000 broadband lines this 2017, higher than the 336,000 lines deployed a year ago.

Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for Program Governance, Network Technical Group, said the commercial deployment of massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) technology is helping the company’s goal to reach its target of extending more broadband lines across the country so as to provide faster internet connectivity of at least 10 megabits per second by 2020.

The telco said it has already deployed the MIMO technology for home broadband in 106 sites in different parts of the Philippines.

“[T]he 106 sites of Massive MIMO for home broadband is capable of deploying up to 60,000 high-speed broadband lines in neighboring areas,” Pineda said.

The MIMO technology would increase the capacity of a wireless connection without requiring more antennas, allowing more users to use higher data rates, he said.

Globe earlier said net income in the first nine months of the year rose 11 percent to P13 billion from the P11.7 billion recorded a year ago, boosted by its mobile and broadband segments.

Consolidated revenues improved by 6 percent to P95.1 billion with mobile data service revenues contributing P31.3 billion, up 20 percent from a year ago, and the home broadband unit generating revenue of P11.7 billion,

up 8 percent, driven by demand for internet nationwide.