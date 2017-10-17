Globe eyes McDonald’s, Jollibee e-payment deal

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. said it was in talks with fast food giants Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) and McDonald’s on the possible roll out of e-payment services.

Ernest Cu, Globe chief executive officer and president, told reporters in a chance interview last week that the company was looking at providing cashless transactions for the two fast food chains.

“We were talking to them but nothing yet signed. Every single outlet we want to cover,” he said.

The McDonald’s franchise in the Philippines is held by Golden Arches Development Corp., a unit of Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI).

Late last month, Jollibee partnered with Globe to expand the reach of its delivery service to the telco’s users by having a centralized number.

Cu also stressed the company’s goal is to penetrate the grassroots market such as public markets and sari-sari stores, with its QR payment service to address issues concerning change with coins and cash.

“[Also] anything that has retail and macro payments, and even mainstream payments,” he added.

The telco’s mobile money service provider GCash launched GoPay in August, dubbed as the first QR payment service by smartphone in the Philippines.

“Our goal has always been to make finance more inclusive by building a cashless ecosystem. GoPay QR payments solution will close the loop and drive merchants accepting GCash payments. We plan to extend this service from all types of retailers nationwide, down to our favorite fishball vendor,” John Rubio, CEO and President of Mynt, a subsidiary of Globe Telecom dedicated to developing payments solutions using GCash, earlier said.

Globe said GoPay would permit customers to use their GCash account to pay for goods and services by simply scanning QR codes displayed by merchants and establishments.