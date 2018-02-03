Globe hits 1-M milestone for broadband deployment

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom said it has already deployed more than a million broadband lines nationwide ahead of schedule, bolstering its optimism of hitting its target to double this figure by 2020.

“This places the telecommunications provider at half point of its goal of rolling out 2 million new broadband lines by 2020,” Globe said in a statement late on Thursday.

Globe added it has equipped 12 cities in Metro Manila and 19 provinces with fiber broadband.

The company said its VDSL (very high speed digital subscriber line) technology, which can provide high-speed broadband services of up to 200 megabits per second, has already penetrated 16 cities in the metropolis as well as 18 areas, including Bulacan, Cavite, Baguio, Cebu and Davao.

Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for Program Governance, said the telco started deploying broadband technologies in 2016 in response to the Filipino consumers’ growing demand for bandwidth-intensive multimedia content.

The telecommunications provider is also focusing on the deployment of massive MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) to fast-track the realization of the 2 million broadband lines, he said.

“Massive MIMO technology enables a mobile network to multiply the capacity of a wireless connection without requiring more antennas. The technology thus increases wireless throughput, accommodating more users at higher data rates with better reliability while consuming less power,” Globe said.

“In the case of home broadband, speed and range benefits of MIMO technology allow customers to have reliable data connection especially since more and more customers are now using video streaming services,” it said.

In January, the telco said its board approved a capital expenditure of $850 million or P43.7 billion for 2018 to further strengthen the company’s data networks.

Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, said the company was eager “to expand its data network and address the surge in customer demand for on-demand video content.”

“Majority of the company’s capex for 2018 is geared to meet customer demand for more bandwidth-intensive content, which, in turn, will support the revenue momentum of our data-related services,” he added.