Globe holds 7th Innovation Forum at SMX

GLOBE Business, the corporate information and communications technology (ICT) arm of Globe Telecom, will gather the country’s top business and enterprise leaders on October 18, for the 7th Enterprise Innovation Forum (EIF) which will be held at the SMX Convention Center Halls 1 and 2 in Pasay City.

In a statement, Globe said participants can look forward to a day of insightful learning, discussion, and sharing of best practices on how innovation and disruption can help sustain a corporation’s competitiveness and relevance in the digital age.

The keynote speaker at the 7th EIF, will be Heath Slawner, a renowned strategic communication and leadership expert, who will share his insights with individuals and teams of leading organizations around the world.

Leadership experts such as Jay Jaboneta, Matec Villanueva, Jonathan Yabut and Francis Kong will be featured speakers at the event as well.

“At Globe, we believe that business can create more value if you also think about nation building. It is crucial that we aspire to help Philippine businesses discover their purpose as it helps them achieve more than hitting their metrics and goals. We go beyond the four corners of our offices and we look at how we can contribute to the nation as a whole,” said Mike Frausing, globe senior advisor for Enterprise and IT-Enabled Services Group.

Globe Business holds the annual EIF for leaders and corporations to learn and share best practices that maximize innovation to stay ahead of the competition and become role models in their respective industries.

Previous EIF engagements were headlined by globally renowned speakers such as MIT Leadership Center executive director Hal Gregersen, former Apple marketing specialist and best-selling author Guy Kawasaki, globally-recognized expert on innovation leadership professor Luke Williams, and a distinguished authority on customer-focused relationship management strategy, Martha Rogers.