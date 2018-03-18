Globe honored for anti-piracy advocacy

The company’s #PlayItRight’s ‘Piracy vs. Piracy’ campaign won three Kidlat awards including one for branded corporate social responsibility

Globe Telecom’s homegrown anti-piracy campaign advocacy to encourage Filipinos to download or stream content from legitimate sources was recently honored with three Kidlat Awards for Branded Corporate Social Responsibility, Creative Use Of Media and Digital Activation and Campaigns.

The Kidlat Awards is an annual creative competition led by the 4A’s Philippines’ Creative Guild. It celebrates and recognizes the country’s best advertising work of the past year and was judged by leading advertising executives from Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The Ayala-led company’s campaign zeroes in on the recurring piracy problem in the Philippines. Websites that allow people to illegally download copyrighted content particularly movies, television shows and recorded music continues to proliferate online.

As authorities and even non-government organizations continue to look for ways to eradicate this problem, Globe, with the help of its creative arm, Globe Studios and partner agency, Publicis JimenezBasic created a campaign called #PlayItRight’s “Piracy vs. Piracy”.

The campaign

The idea behind Piracy vs. Piracy is “to use channels where piracy” happens to effectively reach and deliver the message to the target audience. During the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival, Globe uploaded copies of the participating films and other blockbuster Filipino movies on torrent and streaming websites.

After showing the opening credits and scenes, the films were abruptly cut to feature the crew recounting the hours of work they put in creating the films. The clips ended with the crew appealing to viewers to #PlayItRight and watch from legitimate sources.

“Our customers deserve not just safe but also quality content. At the same time, we also want to make sure that our products and services are not used for illegal activities. These pursuits, along with our high regard for original content, inspired us to create this innovative campaign,” Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, pointed out.

“Piracy Against Piracy sends a strong message to everyone on the effects and realities of piracy in the industry and the people who work hard to keep it alive. That every illegal download affects hundreds of cast and crew members whose jobs support their families,” added filmmaker and Globe Studios Director Quark Henares.

“We also want to protect the copyright of our content partners and educate our customers on how to consume content properly. We have ma de it easier for them by giving them the platforms to watch the best movies, TV shows, music, and videos,” Nikko Acosta, Globe Senior Vice President for Content Business further noted.

Effective advocacy

The campaign has been so effective that it was also recognized in the Direct Marketing category of BestAdsOnTV.com, an international website showcasing the best ads around the world.|

Several filmmakers have also lent their support to the campaign.

“We should protect the film industry from pirates. Without piracy, we keep our jobs, and convince creators to produce good content the audience would love to see,” said filmmaker JP Habac, director of the hit romantic comedy, “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

“This commitment by Globe to fight film piracy gives due credit to the money, sweat and tears that filmmakers have put into their projects. Every day, we get messages from our site to request for a free download of ‘Respeto’. (Talk about respect!) The campaign is also such a clever way to shame the shameless pirates from downloading films,” added independent film producer Monster Jimenez.

VIU, a leading Asian digital content provider popular for its online distribution of K-Drama and K-Pop shows, also recently announced its full support for the #PlayItRight advocacy.