Globe Independent Film Festival bares first ever winners

PH’s foremost online film fest gathers over 200 entries

Globe Studios, the original content production arm of Globe Telecom, recognized and awarded bright, young Filipino talents via the Globe Independent Film Festival (Giff).

Launched towards the end of 2016, Giff is the first-ever online film festival that changed the landscape of independent film fests. Giff maximized the online platform to rally amateur filmmakers to share their quality films and reach a wider audience.

“When we started Giff, we really wanted to do a different type of film festival. Something that is more fun, friendly, and most importantly, inclusive. We also aimed to make it more accessible and cost effective for our audience as it is free and can be seen whenever, right on their devices,” said Quark Henares, director of Globe Studios.

Giff accepted over 200 hundred entries for six major categories: Documentary, Experimental, Animation, Webisodes, Narrative, and Music Video. Each winner per category brought home up to P200,000.

The first ever GIFF winners are as follows: Documentary—1st: Nothing Too Supreme by Felman Jay Jr. Hernandez; 2nd: Pelikula Ni Rey by Dino Placino; and 3rd: Panginabuhi Namo, Sa Kaong Na Giluto by Romel Lozada, Tatiano Molarto, Jori Mae Samillano.

Experimental—1st: Isda by Mark Glenn Doroja; 2nd: Penafrancia by Gab Mesina; and 3rd: Girl Magazine by Anna Meer.

Animation—1st: Lakas Ng Lahi by Arnold Arre, Emil Flores; 2nd: The Well by Juan Alcazaren; and 3rd: Momo by Avid Liongoren.

Webisodes—1st: Dota Dad by Karlo Policarpio; 2nd: Bilucao Warriors 4th by Gariendo Encarnacion, Jr.; and 3rd: Hugot Sword by Karlo Policarpio.

Narrative—1st: All Your Algorithms by Alec Figuracion; 2nd: TransParent by Adel Clemente; and 3rd: The Harvest by Brian Patrick Lim

Music Video—1st: BP Valenzuela – Building Too by Christine Joyce Silva; 2nd: Nanay Mo – Absent Mind by Gio Puyat; 3rd: and Escuri – Sepia by Dominic Bekaert, Quintuin P. Cu-Unjieng.

There was also a bonus award for the most number of views online, on both the website of Globe Studios and its YouTube channel. Penafrancia by Gab Mesina was awarded the winner for the Audience Choice Award.

Globe Studios opened GIFF to all amateur filmmakers and were evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges from the entertainment industry namely, acclaimed film director Antoinette Jadaone, TV personality Bianca Gonzalez, film critic Philbert Dy, and renowned TV commercial director Sid Maderazo.

“Globe Studios’ Giff Awards Night definitely proved how we gave our brand a whole new way of bringing wonderful entertainment to our customers,” added Henares. “With the event, our vision for Globe Studios has been realized—to advocate local talent and eventually collaborate with them for content. Giff has allowed us to fuel creativity among filmmakers and we are very proud of these entries that brought these amazing films closer to every Filipino.”

At the awards night, guests also sang to their favorite tunes from renowned indie artists such as Escuri, Nanay Mo, B.P. Valenzuela, Moonwlk, Olympia, Taken By Cars, and Pedicab.

To watch the finalists and winning entries, visit Globe Telecom’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/globeph or on www.GlobeStudios.ph