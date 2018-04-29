Globe inks cashless deal with Primer Group

Ayala-led Globe Telecom is continuing its vision to equip merchants across the country with its scan-to-pay system.

The telco carrier on April 16 sealed a deal with Primer Group of Companies allowing the latter’s consumers to purchase items using Globe’s digital waller GCash.

“We continue to build the merchant base of GCash because we do think having a large base is a requirement to have users come and join the service. If you have money on the app and you can’t use it, what’s the point of having it? So, you build the ecosystem around it,” Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu told reporters following the media launch in Taguig City.

Jimmy Thai, Primer Group president and CEO, said the partnership was “timely” given the market’s shift to digital era.

“Since we’re going to more towards the consumers of new millennium of consumers where everything is technology based,” he said.

The GCash QR (quick response) system will be available in Primer Group’s 400 store across the country, Thai noted.

Globe’s ranking official stressed the group will remain aggressive in rolling out its QR system in the local market.

“There’s about 15,500 locations where you can now use the GCash scan-to-pay,” Cu added.

Primer Group is involved with the retail and distribution of premium consumer brands in outdoor, travel, footwear, fashion, action sports, wellness and urban lifestyle.