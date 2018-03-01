Globe inks Intelligent Operations deal with Amdocs

Globe Telecom said on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year services contract with global software and service provider Amdocs.

Under the agreement, Amdocs Intelligent Operations will provide support to the Ayala-led telco in handling third-party systems and cloud management solutions, including “modernizing and running IT operations for multiple lines of businesses, including prepaid and postpaid mobile services, fixed-line broadband, and enterprise services.”

The intelligent operations deal will also allow Globe to tap advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, and machine learning, for its operations in the telecommunications industry.

Ernest Cu, Globe chief executive officer and president, said this move was to automate the group’s system in response to the changing times, as well as to achieve reduced operating costs while enhancing customer experience.

This is Globe’s way of “innovating our brand and delivering a diversity of new offerings to market faster by increasing our service agility and operations,” he said.

Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs, said: “With the emergence of new technologies creating ongoing disruption within the industry, more and more service providers are looking to transform traditional operations towards intelligent automation and optimization of their operations for more predictable service levels as well as improved efficiencies.” LISBET K. ESMAEL