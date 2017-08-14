Globe launches $250-M submarine cable system

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. launched the $250-million Southeast Asia-United States (SEA-US) submarine cable system over the weekend that will provide direct high-speed internet connection between Davao and the United States.

“This one goes through the Philippines via Davao, also a first for us because we are now landing this cable in Mindanao for the very first time,” Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, said at the media launch in Taguig City.

He said most of Globe’s cable systems are in Luzon and the new submarine cable “changes the game for the country” and marks the Philippines’ entry into first world internet territory.

The SEA-US cable system is connected to the Globe landing station in Brgy. Talomo, Davao City, which also houses the power feed equipment needed to run the system. It is the first direct connection of Globe to the US via Guam, Hawaii and California, and is projected to swiftly deliver data to the US outside of Luzon.

The SEA-US cable system has a registered 14,500-kilometer scope underwater and uses 100 gigabits per second transmission technology to deliver 20 terabits per second capacity.

The system was built by a consortium of seven international telecommunications companies: Globe Telecom, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, RAM Telecom International, Hawaiian Telcom, Teleguam Holdings GTI Corp. and Telkom USA.

Information technology firms NEC Corp. and NEC Corp. of America are the system suppliers for the project.

The underwater cable system links five areas and territories that include Manado, Indonesia; Davao in the Philippines; Piti in Guam; Oahu, Hawaii; and Los Angeles, California.

Cu said this innovation would provide “immense benefits” as it supports emerging businesses in the southern part of the Philippines.

“For one, it will provide support for the expanding business requirements for data in the Mindanao region, where the cable landing station is located, and in the country as a whole. This will also ease our dependence on international cable systems and ensure the resiliency of the country’s internet connectivity,” he said.