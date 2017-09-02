Globe launches business network for food sector

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. has partnered with industry leaders to help boost the Philippine food sector with the newly launched Restaurant Business Network.

The Restaurant Business Network is the first restaurant- and cafe-specific ecosystem devised to provide relevant services to companies in the food industry, the telco said.

Globe partnered with key companies and groups committed to food and technology to create the network.

The telco said the Restaurant Business Network will provide access to workshops, events and online materials about the latest trends and development in the food industry, adding the company will be introducing exclusive technology solutions for its consumers in the sector

Debbie Obias, Globe myBusiness vice president for Solutions and Device Management, said the company has seen restaurants shutting down early this year.

“Thirty percent of restaurants have shut down just this year. This is really a challenge. How do we help those starting in their business? Globe–in general–has a quest of helping the businesses to flourish. That’s our purpose,” she said at the media launch of the business network in Taguig City late Thursday.

“We are providing activities to our customers, but also helping them grow in their business with technology. We make technology available to help them flourish,” Obias added.

“Globe myBusiness, with fully owned Globe startup Mynt, will launch G-Pay, which will establish the first cashless food park in Mercato Centrale, its main partner for Restaurant Business Network, also the Philippines’ largest night market for food vendors,” the telco said.

It said the new program will be further enhanced with its technology, providing small and medium enterprises with access to the RUSH Rewards App.

“It will introduce the latest leading-edge broadband Internet technology and software built specifically for restaurants. With RUSH, restaurant and cafe entrepreneurs can build a custom-branded loyalty app to keep customers coming back by rewarding customers for every visit or purchase,” Globe explained.