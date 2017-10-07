Globe launches new broadband plans to boost subscriber base

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom launched on Thursday new prepaid and postpaid broadband plans with no lock-up periods as part of efforts to expand its subscriber reach.

Globe had announced in January that it was targeting to roll out 400,000 ultra-fast broadband lines by the end of the year to eventually serve 2 million homes by 2020.

“For 2017, it’s 400,000 broadband users,” both prepaid and postpaid, Martha Sazon, Globe At Home senior vice president, toldreporters following Globe’s product launch Thursday night in Taguig City.

“The commitment is to connect two million more homes by 2020. We will be on track with [the target],” she added.

Sazon said that with the new prepaid and postpaid offerings just launched, the company is optimistic of meeting the said targets.

The new postpaid offerings also come with no lock-up periods.

“Customers no longer need to worry about committing to a lock-up period to get a postpaid broadband plan. Globe At Home introduces no lock up-plans that can be availed without the usual 24-month contract,” the company said.

Sazon noted that broadband penetration in the market was only around 14 to 16 percent and that Globe is determined to touch and to equip the other side of the populace.

“Eighty-seven percent is the population that we want to get, the people we want to provide access with the broadband, one out of 10 homes connected with broadband,” she said.