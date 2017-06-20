Globe launches new mobile content format GoWATCH

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom has introduced a new mobile content format that transforms the way people enjoy and consume video content on mobile with the launch of GoWATCH.

On the heels of earlier offers such as MyLifestylePlan, GoSAKTO, and GoSURF, GoWATCH is the telco’s newest service for its prepaid and postpaid customers that allows subscribers to watch hours of content without worrying about using up their data allowance.

GoWATCH allots a separate data allocation dedicated for streaming on popular platforms Netflix, YouTube, Tribe, HOOQ, NBA, Cartoon Network, and Disney Channel Apps.

Globe customers may avail of GoWATCH29 for 2GB of video streaming data for as low as P29, valid for one day as an add-on to any GoSURF promo starting with GoSURF50.

For bigger data options and longer validity, customers may also avail of GoWATCH99 to get 2.5GB for three days for P99, or GoWATCH399 for 10GB of data for 30 days for P399 as an add-on to GoSURF299 and up.

With that much data for video streaming at their fingertips, Globe customers can watch anytime, anywhere original TV series and films on Netflix, trending videos on YouTube, the NBA Finals with the NBA League Pass, their favorite superheroes and local content on HOOQ, and the latest Koreanovelas and anime on Tribe.