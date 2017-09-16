Globe leads in 4G availability, Smart in speed

GLOBE Telecom’s fourth-generation wireless (4G) service led in terms of mobile network availability against Smart Communications in the first six months of 2017, wireless coverage mapping firm OpenSignal said in its latest report.

OpenSignal’s semi-annual update report revealed its users were able to latch onto Globe’s long-term evolution (LTE) signals more than 62.6 percent of the time, despite faster 4G connectivity from Smart.

The report, released on Wednesday, also said it recorded “sizable improvements” since its last test in March.

“Smart’s availability jumped 12 percentage points in our measurements, while Globe’s availability increased more than 7 percentage points,” it said, noting both telcos’ 3G and 4G speeds remained steady.

Smart, on the other hand, led in terms of 4G speed award with an average download of 10.6 megabits per second (Mbps).

“In general, speeds in the Philippines remain slow, well below both the global 4G average of 16.2 Mbps and the global 3G average of 4.4 Mbps, as measured in our recent State of LTE report,” the report added.

“While we recorded a tie for overall speed six months ago, Smart claimed the award outright in our latest test period. By virtue of the big increase in its availability score, Smart was able to deliver its faster LTE connections to customers more often, leading to an overall speed of 4.2 Mbps in our measurements,” it said.

OpenSignal records data from its application which allows users to know their internet speed and latency values, and to see where their mobile signal is coming from and quantify its quality. It has over 20 million downloads worldwide.