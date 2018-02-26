Globe out to maximize use of spectrum assets

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom wants to maximize the deployment of new spectrum assets given growing LTE device penetration.

Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for Program Governance, Network Technical Group, said in a statement over the weekend that as more Filipinos embrace LTE-capable devices, Globe is equipping its network with available spectrum allocated to the company to address rising demand for data connectivity.

The telco noted that in 2017 alone, it was able to deploy over 1,000 LTE sites on the 700 megahertz (MHz) frequency across the country. Currently, it has 1,700 LTE 700 sites.

With this, Globe said it was on track to hitting its target of 100 percent LTE coverage for Metro Manila.

“We are already getting close to providing the entire Metro Manila with seamless LTE coverage amid customers’ growing requirement for bandwidth-intensive multi-media content. As the need for bandwidth is likely to increase further moving forward, the aggressive use of 700 MHz and other spectrum allocation will enable us to stay ahead of the demand curve,” Agustin said.

Aside from the 700 MHz frequency, its acquired additional frequency allocation in the 2600 MHz band following acquisition of San Miguel’s telecommunication assets could enable it to further expand coverage and enhance capacities, Globe said.

Last week, the firm announced it would be leveraging all its available spectrum resources to equip its network with the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Some of the IoT services that the Philippines could benefit from are “parking sensors, water meter reading, lighting control, garbage collection and flood control, among others,” Globe said.