Globe opens more GoWiFi hotspots in PH

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom has expanded its premium public wireless internet service GoWIFI to 1,000 more new locations and 10,000 access points in the Philippines to give more customers access to fast and reliable hotspots in high-traffic locations around the country.

This developed as Globe partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the EDSA WIFI project, which aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity throughout the 24-kilometer stretch of EDSA.

DICT is targeting to reach over 13,000 public places across 145 cities and 1,489 municipalities nationwide.

“We’re paving the way for our customers to avail of a swift and dependable option when connecting to the internet, especially when they are on the go,” said Globe Chief Commercial Officer Albert de Larrazabal.

GoWIFI was first deployed in Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) stations a year ago as part of the initial 126 hotspots and 2,500 access points opened by Globe for public use.

Aside from MRT-3, it is also available in other major transportation hubs such as select stations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system and key airports around the country such as those in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao as well as in top tourist destinations like Boracay and Lio, El Nido, Palawan.

The service is also available in hospitals such as St. Luke’s Medical Center, The Medical City, Davao Doctors Hospital, Cardinal Santos Hospital, and Philippine General Hospital; local government units in Makati, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Las Piñas, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Caloocan, and Batangas; and some schools and universities like Far Eastern University and Bulacan State University.

GoWIFI may also be accessed in major malls such as Ayala Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Robinsons Malls, and Gaisano Malls; convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Ministop, Family Mart, and AlfaMart; coffee chains like Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Seattle’s Best Coffee, and UCC; and restaurants like KFC, Burger King, Kenny Rogers Roasters, and Wendy’s.

On GoWiFi, users can browse social media, check emails, watch videos, and download files with speeds of up to 100Mbps. A secure access point, it is available for users regardless of network provider, and is compatible with any WiFi-enabled device. Users are given free minutes daily of high-speed internet access where GoWiFi is available.

To enjoy the service, connect to the @GoWiFi network, wait for the GoWiFi portal to pop up (or open your browser) and then click the “GO” button.

Once the free minutes are up, Globe/TM customers and other networks can avail of a GoWiFi promo to continue their browsing by connecting to @GoWiFi_Auto. For P15, customers can enjoy 500MB worth of data allocation for one day, while P50 lets customers enjoy 1.5GB worth of data allocation for three days.

Long-term customers can pay P99 for 1.5GB data allocation for 30 days. New GoWiFi users who are Globe, TM, or other telco customers may also avail of the Free Trial promo that will give them access to GoWiFi Auto for three days. This special trial is valid until August 31, 2017.

Customers may avail of this service and pay via prepaid load, charged to postpaid bill, credit card, or via Request-a-Fi – a feature that allows users to request for a GoWiFi package from their Globe or TM friends.

Globe continues to roll out more GoWiFi hotspots as part of the network’s goal to elevate the state of internet connectivity in the country and to give each Filipino a chance to fully embrace a digital and connected lifestyle.