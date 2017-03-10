Globe presses govt to simplify permitting process

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom has renewed its call for the amendment of the local government code to expedite issuance of all relevant permits for all telecommunication facilities at the local level.

According to Globe Chief Information & Technology Officer Gil Genio, bureaucratic red tape causes significant delay in securing various permits from the local government units (LGUs) concerned relating to the construction of telco infrastructure such as cell sites.

“We need the government to prioritize and enable the sector to undertake infrastructure builds, not just in the construction of cell sites but also in establishing underground facilities and in facilitating pole attachments,” Genio said.

He reiterated there are not enough cell sites to enable telco operators such as Globe to sufficiently support mobile data growth in the country, especially amid clamor for faster internet service.

Based on the latest report of TowerXchange, the Philippines only has around 16,300 towers compared with Vietnam’s 70,000 towers.

According to him, it takes at least eight months to complete the approval process for the construction of one cell site, involving at least 25 permits.

The absence of standard fees among local government units also breeds corruption, he said, citing that tower fees range between P5,000-P200,000 depending on the LGU concerned.

Uncooperative villages or subdivisions also prevent telco providers from aggressively rolling out telecommunication facilities, Genio said.

He said close to 30 villages and subdivisions have rejected cell site proposals made by Globe due to alleged health risks associated with cell site towers.

Approval from concerned homeowner associations (HOA) is one of the 25 permits that telecom providers need to secure for the construction of one cell site.

Some of these villages include Forbes Park, Magallanes Village, and Belair Village in Makati, Greenmeadows Village, La Vista, and Greenhills North in Quezon City.

He emphasized, however, that all Globe cell sites have been issued radiation-safety certificates by the Department of Health, proof that radio frequency signals coming from such facilities do not pose any adverse health impact.

Currently, Globe has a backlog of 3,000 cell sites amid varying degrees of permitting issues despite aggressive efforts by the company to investment in network facilities. Globe spends close to 30 percent of its revenues to fast track improvements on the state of internet in the country.