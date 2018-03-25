Globe pushes for cashless PH with QR system

Ayala-led Globe Telecom is bullish on leading the cashless ecosystem and increasing financial inclusion in the country given the aggressive introduction of its QR (quick response) code method in the local market.

“We’re scaling up the momentum. Every time we do this, there’s a viral effect. That’s why I attend all of this, I post them on Instagram, Facebook,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu told reporters following the group’s partnership with pizza chain Shakey’s Pizza Asia Venture Inc. on Wednesday night.

He even noted that Globe has been receiving calls from various interested merchants to put the QR (quick response) code system on their chain.

“It’s really a win-win [move for both], right? You win for us, and it’s a win for merchant because it saves them … Eventually we’ll get there … no coins, one day, hopefully,” he added.

Cu said Globe targets to cover “hundred of thousands of merchants” in the country, including small-time vendors, as well as public markets.

“[This enables] people to monitor transaction because that creates records and financial history, which now creates a credit record, financial inclusion …,” Cu said.

The latest merchant to adopt its cashless system was Shakey’s Philippines allowing the latter’s consumers to pay for their food through the GCash application on their smartphones.

Also, under the agreement, the telco’s susbcribers across the country would be able to call Shakey’s #77777 toll-free via their mobile phones and landlines.

Vicente Gregorio, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shakey’s, said the Gcash scan-to-pay feature would be initially available in the group’s 11 branches.

“We just had a discussion with Ernest and the team and we want to do it faster. The next [step]would be [to cover many]company-owned stores from 11 now to 116 stores,” he told reporters in a separate interview.

Gregorio said Shakey’s has currently 215 stores, and 30 percent of them are franchised branches.

Last year, GCash teamed up with retail leaders such as Ayala Malls, Robinsons Department Store, SM Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Cinema, Puregold, Ministop, and NCCC Malls.