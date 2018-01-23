Globe questions common tower policy

GLOBE Telecom has opposed the government’s bid to bar telecommunications companies from building more cellular towers under its common tower policy, the planned implementation of which was revealed late last week.

In a media briefing on Monday, Globe President and CEO Ernest CU said his company was “very open” to having a common tower and “not closed to sharing towers,” but added that what would be hard to implement is the idea that “telcos cannot build their own towers.”

“I don’t see how that actually hastens the progress of [improving]connectivity in the country,” he said.

Cu’s remarks are in response to businessman and Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information Technology Ramon “RJ” Jacinto’s announcement last Friday of a policy allowing common tower providers to build cell sites.

Such a move would lead to more towers being set up across the country, he said.

But the policy leaves telcos no option but to just lease those towers.

Establishing more cell sites in the country could deliver better telco services, but it’s not all about building a tower, Cu said.

“[There is a need] for backhaul to bring fiber to the towers, because in this age, microwaves and satellites [could no longer support demand],” he added.

“Everyone wants to stream Netflix and YouTube in high definition. You cannot do that with satellites and microwave. You have to do it with fiber,” the Globe chief said.

For his part, PLDT Inc. Head of Public Affairs Ramon Isberto said last Friday the company would not comment on the matter until it gets clarification.